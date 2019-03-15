Dark Side of the Moon from start to finish!

What the Floyd

Halifax Playhouse on Thursday & Friday, March 21/22 at 7.30pm

If you love classic rock, you’re in for a treat when What The Floyd bring a complete performance of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon to Halifax Playhouse for two nights.Tickets for Friday, March 22 are sold out, but there are still some available for Thursday 21. With a blazing light show and a superb eight-piece band, What the Floyd have been selling out theatres across the UK with their astonishingly accurate and committed performances of Pink Floyd’s music.

As well as playing Dark Side of the Moon from end to end, they will be delving into all of Pink Floyd’s catalogue, including songs from Wish You Were Here, The Wall, Animals and more. Pete Morton, former guitarist of Off The Wall and now front man of What The Floyd, says: “It’s fantastic to be bringing this show to Halifax for the first time. We pride ourselves on the level of detail we bring to our shows and we aim to recreate the full Floyd experience. But I think the thing that sets us apart from other big tribute bands is that we’re absolutely passionate about the music and that comes across in the way we play. We’re die-hard fans, we love what we do, and we just want to share the experience with other real music lovers.”

Tickets: whatthefloyd.com