Edgelarks

Wadsworth Community Centre, Friday, March 8

Winners of the 2014 BBC Radio Two Folk Award for Best Duo and again nominated in 2016 and 2018, Edgelarks is one of the most exciting and innovative duos to appear

on the folk/roots/acoustic scene in recent years.

Phil Henry is a slide guitarist and harmonica player while Hannah Martin is a singer songwriter playing fiddle, viola and banjo.

Tickets from 01422 344458 or www.wegottickets.com