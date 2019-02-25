Eleven famous faces that are coming to Calderdale this year

From rock bands at the Piece Hall to a world renowned star headlining the Brighouse Arts Festival, there’s something for everyone across the borough this year. From singers to actors and chefs to ski jumpers, here are ten famous faces who will be coming to Calderdale in 2019.

1. Elbow Mercury Prize Winning rock band Elbow will be performing at the Piece Hall, Halifax on June 30. With hits including One Day Like This and Scattered Black And Whites, this is a show not to be missed.

2. Embrace Embrace are a well known indie-rock band formed Bailiff Bridge so it seems fitting that they will be performing a highly anticipated show in Calderdale at the Piece Hall, Halifax on June 28.

3. Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri World renowned star Kiki Dee is to headline Brighouse Arts Festival later this year. She will be joined by Carmelo Luggeri at the show on October 10 at St Martins Church, Brighouse.

4. The Script The Victoria Theatre, Halifax will welcome Irish trio The Script on March 25. The band boast four number 1 albums in the UK and four platinum selling singles in the US and it promises to be a great show.

