Martin Simpson

Wadsworth Community Centre, Saturday, June 23

Universally acclaimed as one of the finest ever acoustic and slide guitar players, and a fine banjo-picker to boot, Martin Simpson’s solo shows bear witness to an artist at the very top of his game. The remarkable intimate solo performances Martin gives go from strength to strength - every gig is a masterclass. A virtuoso player without question and a true master of his art. (Photo Elly Lucas)

Tickets: wegottickets.com