Everybody knows a Whitney song

The Whitney Houston Show

Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Tuesday, November 13.

A critically acclaimed show that honours the memory, talent and music of the late superstar Whitney Houston. Featuring the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids who will lead her audience through a two hour long journey of heartfelt music - Houston’s huge list of smash hit songs. These will include I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know, One Moment In Time, I Have Nothing, Greatest Love of All, and Didn’t We Almost Have it All.

Tickets from 01422 351158