Folk circuit big discovery

Trials of Cato

Square Chapel, Saturday, Jan 26.

Arriving fully formed and functional from Beirut in winter 2016, the band has made a big impression on the UK folk scene. Whilst living in Lebanon, the band, originally from North Wales and Yorkshire, spent a year boiling down the roots of their sound into a hybrid of traditional influences and played some of Lebanon’s biggest venues. They moved back home and have been performing tirelessly since. BBC Radio 2’s Mark Radcliffe hails them as “one of the real discoveries on the folk circuit in recent times.”

