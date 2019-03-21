Folk night with Ghost School

Ghost School

Grayston Unity, Sunday, March 24 at 4.30pm

Ghost School use acoustic instruments and voices to both explore the folk traditions of the British Isles and the songs of singer, guitarist and mandolinist Andy Greaves. Weaving songs and stories from the past with contemporary original compositions, Ghost School - Greaves, Les Gillon (guitar/vocal) and Jen Trott (fiddle/ vocal) create a rich musical tapestry that comes to life in their dynamic live performances. On March 26 (7.30pm) it’s the turn of cultural historian John Alker. Tickets are £5.