Hannah Nicholson

The Grayston Unity, Halifax

Following the release of her debut EP ‘Breath’ in 2017, singer Hannah Nicholson, formerly one half of the Manchester based psych-folk duo Bird to Beast, has been crafting her own musical identity. She combines choral, electro and folk, stitched together with a thread that runs from JS Bach to Jane Weaver. Hear sounds from her new EP ‘Object’ at the Grayston Unity, Halifax, on Sunday, April 7 at 4.30pm. Support comes from new Halifax band The Meaning.