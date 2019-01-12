Here are the best music artists to beat the January blues - including Halifax born Ed Sheeran
As the post-Christmas blues, cold dark nights and a longer wait until payday cast over the UK, it’s no wonder that January has long been known as the saddest month of the year.
In order to battle these January blues, Mecca bingo, as part of their Meccarena campaign, has conducted a study revealing which artists the UK should be listening to in order to beat the blues. The study was conducted by asking 2000 UK music fans to rate the top-selling artists between 2013-2017 on how happy their music made them feel.
1. The Beatles
The iconic Liverpudlian band formed in 1960 with members John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.The Beatles have sold over 600 million records worldwide to date.
Originating from Brixton, London, David Bowie was known for his innovative songs and work, which resulted in a staggering 140 million records sold. Classic songs performed by Bowie, such as Starman, Life on Mars and Heroes, changed the landscape of music and inspired a generation of musicians.
Known as The King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley is regarded as one of the most iconic and influential icons of the 20th century. Songs such as Hound Dog and Suspicious Minds saw Elvis sell a staggering 600 million records worldwide.