Iconic film music but not as you’ve heard it before

SCORE IT!

Leeds College of Music, Nov 8

SCORE IT! is a trail-blazing youth project which has transformed some of the world’s most popular Western film scores into an awe-inspiring medley, all performed using traditional Indian classical instruments.

The project was designed to bring to life the ideas of seventeen young musicians from West-Yorkshire and was generously funded by Leeds Inspired and Leeds Music Education Partnership (LMEP) and supported by Arts Council England and Leeds City Council.

Under the artistic direction of visionary young sitarist and Sky Academy Scholarship winner Jasdeep Singh Degun and the support of Bhupinder Singh Chaggar and Ustad Harjinderpal Singh, a group of seventeen students of the SAA-uk Academies (South Asian Arts-uk) has spent the past Summer experimenting with some of the most iconic film scores.

With over 100 hours of improvising and refining, the young musicians have embarked on an inspiring journey which has pushed their boundaries and empowered them to create a performance which brings together different aspects of their heritage.

With the support of Jasdeep Singh Degun, who has musically directed the project and composed all original arrangements, the young musicians had the opportunity to present a medley that blends Indian classical traditions and contemporary soundtracks into a thrilling mix.

“It has been really inspiring to see the enthusiasm and hard work shown by the young musicians, making this project, for me, a truly unforgettable experience,” Jasdeep said. “SCORE IT! is particularly special as whilst the participants have chosen to perform pieces from their favourite films, the music remains firmly rooted in Indian classical music.”

The event is free - the aud ience will be invited to donate what they think is approriate on the day. The relaxed atmosphere of The Venue at Leeds College of Music will enhance an already rich musical experience, with the opportunity to spend a magical Thursday evening with family and friends.

Booking is essential. More info at www.saa-uk.org or call 0113 244 5523