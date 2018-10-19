Join Toad and co in this riotous comedy

Todmorden Hippodrome, October 23-27

Hippodrome Youth Theatre bring Kenneth Grahame’s wild tale about the thrill-seeking, lovable menace Mr. Toad to life in this musical from Julian Fellowes and Olivier Award-winning composers and lyricists George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. This riotous comedy follows the impulsive Mr. Toad, played by Callum Roberts, whose insatiable need for speed lands him in serious trouble. Great scenery as ever in a show that will be a hit with all the family.

Tickets: www.todhip.org