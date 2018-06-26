Leeds Festival 2018: everything you need to know about the line-up, performance schedule and how to get tickets

It's often the highlight of the summer festival season and with no Glastonbury to look forward to this year, Leeds Festival has a lot riding on it to satisfy keen music fans.

Headlining this year are Fall Out Boy, Kings of Leon, Panic! At the Disco and Kendrick Lamar, providing a stong line-up of rock and hip hop.

2018 will mark the second headline slot for Nashville-natives, Kings of Leon, while Leeds Festival veterans, Fall Out Boy, have been familiar faces on the weekend line-up over the last decade, but this will be their first as top of the bill.

Currently one of the hottest acts in the world at the moment, LA rapper Kendrick Lamar will be the first hip hop musician to top the bill in more than 20 years, with the exception of Eminiem, showing the festival is branching out from their traditionally rock heavy line-up this year.

Panic! At the Disco complete the quartet of headliners, promising festival-goers an exciting three days of music.

Who will be playing?

Early bird tickets will allow people access to the park on Wednesday 22 August

This year's line-up includes the following artists, so far:

Main Stage

Fall Out Boy / Travis Scott / The Kooks / The Wombats / Post Malone / Kendrick Lamar / Panic! At The Disco / Dua Lipa / Sum 41 / Mike Shinoda / Skindred / Proteje / Trash Boat / Kings Of Leon / The Courteeners / The Vaccines / J Hus / Krept x Konan / Shame / Billy Talent / The Joy Formidable / Dinosaur Pile-Up

BBC Radio 1 Stage

Wolf Alice / Nothing But Thieves / Mist / The Blaze / IAMDDB / The Front Bottoms / Fickle Friends / Maggie Rogers / SWMRS / Rae Morris / Pendulum / Deaf Havana / Rex Orange County / Sigrid / Brockhampton / Playboi Carti / Alma / Chase Atlantic / West Thebarton / Skepta / Diplo / Slaves / Don Broco / Wilkinson / DMA’s / NF / Nines / Marscians / Skinny Girl Diet

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

Annie Mac / Bicep / Kolsch / Elderbrook / Shadow Child / KDA / Brunswick / Netsky B2B Jauz B2B Slushii / Alan Walker / TQD / Sonny Fodera / Fred V & Grafix / Danny Howard / Eli Brown / Mason Maynard / Hannah Wants / My Nu Leng / The Magician / Riton & Kah-Lo / A-Trak / Mr Eazi / Charlie Sloth

The Lock-Up

Underoath / The Used / La Dispute / Royal Republic / Trophy Eyes / I The Mighty / The Xcerts / The Faim / Petrol Girls

The Pit

Papa Roach / Beartooh / $uicideboy$ / Black Peaks / Blood Youth / Nothing,Nowhere / Metz / SHVPES / I Don’t Know How But They Found Me / Man With A Mission / Ecca Vandal / Teenage Wrist / Hollywood Undead / Stray From The Path / Scarlxrd / Milk Teeth / Normandie / Black Futures / Sleep Token / Lady Bird

Festival Republic Stage

The Horrors / Death From Above / Bad Sounds / Hudson Taylor / Børns / The Night Café / Dream Wife / Ten Tonnes / King Nun / Easy Life / Touts / Annabel Allum (Reading only) / Kate Nash / The Magic Gang / Spring King / Yungblud / Otherkin / Pale Waves / HMLTD / Sunflower Bean / Sea Girls / Pretty Vicious / Bloxx / Wyvern Lingo / Tom Grennan / Isaac Gracie / Hinds / Lewis Capaldi / Spector / The Glorious Sons / Hippo Campus / Welshly Arms / Sam Fender / Hak Baker / Coin / Demob Happy / Husky Loops

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

Lil Pump / Belly / Kojo Funds / Fredo / Ocean Wisdom / Steel Banglez / Ms Banks / Skendo x Am / Suspect / Fekky / Adz and LB / Bobii Lewis / Wretch 32 / Yungen / Yxng Bane / A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie / Sneakbo / A2 / DJ Semtex (Reading only) / Lisa Mercdez / Hex / DJ Target / Izzie Gibbs / AJ Tracey / Lady Leshurr / Ski Mask The Slump God / Hardy Caprio / Nadia Rose / Ghetts / Scarlxrd / Ebenezer / 23 Unofficial / Bryn / Last Night In Paris / Headie One

Alternative Stage

Harry Hill / Lee Nelson / Joel Dommett / Big Shaq (Leeds only) / Mo Gilligan / Dane Baptiste / Tez Ilyas / Seann Walsh / Neil Hilborn / Tom Lucy / Paul McCaffrey / Lloyd Griffith / Lauren Pattison / Jayde Adams / Kiri Pritchard-McLean

When is the festival?

Leeds Festival will take place over the course of the August bank holiday weekend, from Friday 24 to Sunday 26 2018 at Bramham Park.

Early bird tickets will allow people access on the Wednesday and campers are able to arrive on Thursday to pitch up.

How to buy tickets

Tickets for the festival cost £205, plus a £16.40 booking fee, for the full weekend.

Single day tickest are also available for a cost of £69.50, plus a £7 booking fee,

Tickets are available to purchase here.