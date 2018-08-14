Leeds Festival: Dinosaur Pile-Up, Marsicans and all the best local bands you need to see

With so many big name acts to see at this year Leeds Festival, it's easy to forget about some of the exciting up and coming talent on the line-up.

These local bands are sure to be some of the stars of the future, so be sure to check them out over the course of the music-filled weekend.

Quartet Sounds Like A Storm are respected across the UK for their dedicated work ethic, articulated sound and galvanising live shows

Dinosaur Pile-Up

When: Main Stage, 12pm on Friday

Leeds-based alternative band are back in their hometown opening up the whole weekend on the Main Stage.

They spent the last 10 years touring and recording three albums and are now in the process of making new music so, who knows, we might have a sneak peek on the weekend.

Slacker rock band Litany burst onto the scene in early 2016

They take their influences from the likes of Nirvana, Weezer and Smashing Pumpkins, but also incorporate the sound of bands like The Beatles and The Beach Boys.

Household Dogs

When: BBC Music Introducing Stage, 12pm on Friday

Emerging from a damp terraced house basement, this Leeds four-piece band draws influence from the likes of Johnny Cash, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and The National in order to weld together a blended sound of americana and alternative rock.

If you also throw in poetic lyrics and dynamic riffs you have yourself an incredible band that draws you into a gloomy, raw reality. Not bad for a band only formed in late 2016 but yet have already made an impact.

Marsicans

When: BBC Radio 1 Stage at 12:50pm on Friday

Indie meets pop in the form of Leeds band, Marsicans.

Formed by three classmates and a friend in the local music scene, they released their first song Something English in 2014 and have since been earning a reputation in the British music force.

Compared to the likes of The Beach Boys and Bombay Bicycle Club, Marsicans have worked relentlessly hard and have now made it to the second biggest stage at the festival.

Sounds Like A Storm

When:the BBC Radio 1 Stage, 12pm on Saturday

In their own words; “Youngsters redefining the rules.”

A rock ‘n’ roll quartet that focuses on hard work and graft, and within under two years of being together have already become known and respected throughout the UK for their dedicated work ethic, articulated sound and galvanising live shows.

Taking influences from the likes of Oasis and Arctic Monkeys, this band is going somewhere and fast.

Tranqua Lite

When: BBC Music Introducing Stage, 12pm on Saturday

Coming into prominence in local music blogs and news, Tranqua Lite released their first recorded single Tempered Ties in October last year which was praised for its “cocktail of a sound” with a combination of “soft angelic harmonies with beefy, bold bass lines”.

Self described as art-rock with an eclectic sound, the band take their influences from the likes of Kasabian and Pulp.

Wuzi

When: BBC Music Introducing Stage, 12:40pm on Saturday

A Leeds slacker rock band with grunge and psych elements, they burst onto the scene in early 2016 with their first single Atomis.

2017 saw them play memorable shows at Live at Leeds and Liverpool Sound City as well as releasing their follow up single ‘DD’. And this year? Expect a multitude of singles and EPs.

Litany

When: BBC Music Introducing Stage, 2:45pm on Saturday

Harrogate-based duo who met at school aged 13 at an ill-fated talent show. Since 2014 they have been supported by BBC Introducing in York and North Yorkshire and released their debut EP 4 Track last year. Their alt-pop sound is inspired by the likes of Kate Bush, George Michael and The Strokes.

Fizzy Blood

When: BBC Music Introducing Stage, 6:25pm on Saturday

Within the space of four years since their formation Fizzy Blood have; released two EPs, shared stages with the likes of Dinosaur Pile-Up and The Dead Kennedys, have made appearances at Download Festival and Live at Leeds, and have been compared to Pulled Apart By Horses and Queens Of The Stone Age.

Yet their refreshing musical bravery sets them apart from the typical retro-inspired rock.

Teeff

When: BBC Music Introducing Stage, 12pm Sunday

A two-piece compared to the likes of Jack White while also inspired by, and formed by a mutual love of, Black Sabbath and Fuzz. As they would describe themselves: “Fuzzy noise and white t-shirts.”

If you enjoy garage and punk music that covers a range of topics from politics to your favourite local pub then Teef is for you.

Blood Youth

When: The Pit / Lock Up Stage, 6:15pm on Sunday

A hardcore band from the most unlikeliest place; Harrogate.

Inspired by a mixture of bands from Slipknot to The Dillinger Escape to Every Time I Die to even The 1975, this band has grown massively since their formation in 2014 and have played at festivals including the likes of Download, opened for Prophets of Rage, have had their own successful tours and released three albums.

Their performances are known for being lively so when they play on Sunday it’s guaranteed to be unforgettable.

Yungblud

When: Festival Republic Stage, 7:30pm on Sunday

A huge success story from Doncaster.

He only became active last year when he released his debut single King Charles and has since; released debut album 21st Century Liability, made festival appearances at Rock Am Ring and Warped Tour, and has had a song, Falling Skies, appear on the soundtrack of popular Netflix show 13 Reasons Why.

Self-described as a "socially conscious artist unafraid of delivering genre-bending protest songs”, he has a prominent hip hop/ska influence on his rock sound and has named his biggest influences as being Green Day, Bob Dylan and T Rex.