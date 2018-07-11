Leeds Festival: Everything you need to take to enjoy the event - whatever the weather

With festival season now in full swing, it won't be too long until the highlight of the Leeds summer events calendar rolls around.

Yes, Leeds Festival is almost upon us again, with another stellar line-up for 2018 to delight music fans of all tastes.

A festival checklist

Taking place over the August bank holiday weekend, from Friday 24 to Sunday 26, Bramham Park is set to be taken over by thousands of festival goers for what promises to be three lively, entertainment-filled days.

So if you're planning to enjoy the festivities, here's everything you need to take along to make the most of the event - whatever the weather.

A bigger tent

Opting for a tent that is one size bigger than you think you’ll need will lend you the luxury of a bit of added space, perfect for storing your backpacks, clothes and food and leaving enough room to sleep comfortably.

A sleeping bag, pillow and roll mat

It can get chilly on an evening, so it's worth bringing a roll mat to put under your sleeping bag, to add a bit of welcome insulation and comfort during the night.

A rucksack

Avoid the temptation to over-pack and take only what you really need.

Minimalism is key and you’ll be glad of the lighter load when carrying everything to the campsite.

Folding chair

Unless you want to sit on the hard (and potential water-logged) grass all weekend, you might be glad of taking along a lightweight, foldable chair to relax in.

Sensible shoes

You’re going to be spending time in a muddy field and while wellies and walking boots may not be the most stylish of footwear, they’re definitely the most sensible choice - even if is gloriously sunny when you arrive.

Rain gear

British weather can be unpredictable and having to spend the weekend in soggy clothes is not ideal, so take a lightweight raincoat - and perhaps an umbrella - just in case.

A change of clothes

If rain does strike and you're caught without your raincoat, you'll be glad at having packed some extra clothes to change into.

Hat, sunglasses and sun cream

You could find yourself standing out in the sun for hours on end, so keep yourself well protected with a hat, shades and plenty of sun cream.

Toiletry essentials

Festivals are not glamorous places, so essential products like dry shampoo and wet wipes are going to be your new best friend over the course of the event.

Toilet roll

There’s no escaping the fact portaloos aren't the most pleasant of facilities, so being well prepared with toilet roll and hand sanitizer will help to make it that little less grim.

Taking a trip to the loos first thing in a morning is also a wise idea, as you’ll beat the crowds and they’re usually freshly cleaned.

A portable charger

A USB portable charger is a great investment to ensure you aren’t left with a dead phone and they won’t take up much space in your bag.

Cash

Cards may be convenient, but taking some cash along with you is worth doing to save you the pain of queuing at a cash point, and it’s a good way to try and budget your spending over the weekend by carrying a set amount.

A water bottle

Drinking plenty of water and staying hydrated, particularly in hot weather (and post hangover), is essential, so taking a refillable water bottle with you is key.

Food, cutlery and cooking equipment

While there will be food stalls on site, you might want to save a few pennies by bringing along some food to snack on or easily whip up.

A torch

Finding your way back to your tent in the pitch black can be a nightmare, so pack yourself a head or hand held torch.

Earplugs

Festivals are noisy places, so if you plan on getting any sleep during the weekend earplugs can be a lifesaver.