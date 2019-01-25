Music for a great cause

Hillary Step Saxophone Quartet

Music for the Many, the Fielden Centre, Todmorden on Sunday, February 3

HSQ have performed together for over ten years, playing classic and contemporary jazz music as well as their own original compositions. Their line up can include unusual combinations of instruments. Music for the Many fundraisers provide free tuition on many different instruments to over sixty children in St. Joseph’s and Ferney Lee Schools on an equal-opportunities basis.

The concert starts at 6pm and tickets are on the door.