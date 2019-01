Nathan Carter

Leeds Irish Centre on Jan 26

Following the success of his Autumn tour, Irish Country-Pop crossover star Nathan Carteris about to set out on his new Born For The Road 2019 tour. The 20-date tour starting in Harlow on Jan 24 is in Leeds two days later. Nathan is becoming one of the UK’s most prolific touring artists, with his energetic showmanship and hits like “Wagon Wheel” and “I Wanna Dance” from his album “Stayin’ Up All Night”.

Tickets: www.ticketline.co.uk