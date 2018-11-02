New genre musical for youth theatre

In The Heights

Calder Valley Youth Theatre at Square Chapel, Nov 14-17

Joss Francis - pictured with Iris Peers-Web and Arabella Marsden - is ‘The Piragua Guy’ in Lin Manuel Miranda’s multi award-winning In The Heights. This new genre of musical is written by the most influential writer in current musical theatre who counts the new smash hit Hamilton among his work. Following their 2017 success with Legally Blonde, CVYT bring the vibrant New York Community of Washington Heights to life with full Broadway version live orchestra.Tickets and more details from 01422 349422