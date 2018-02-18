Oh what a night it’ll be with the sound of New Jersey

Step back in time, to the era of romance, where gents were gents, and gals were gals!

Go along and experience the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons authentically recreated by a phenomenal cast and live band at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax on March 8.

During the sixties and seventies number one hits Sherry, December 1963 (Oh What a Night), Walk Like a Man, Rag Doll and Big Girls Don’t Cry helped propel the Four Seasons and Frankie Valli to super stardom.

The Four Seasons were one of only two American bands (the other being the Beach Boys) to enjoy major chart success before, during, and after the British Invasion.

The band’s original line-up was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, and joined the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999.

After selling an incredible 100 million records worldwide, there’s a Four Seasons song that shares a special place in everyone’s heart. They have become one of the best-selling musical groups of all time.

This internationally acclaimed show authentically revives the sublime harmonies of New Jersey’s finest.

It showcases Frankie’s incredible falsettos, and features his solo hits like Grease, Let’s Hang On, Working My Way Back to You, Beggin’, I’ve Got You Under My Skin and Who Loves You.

