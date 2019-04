Pixies

O2 Academy Leeds on September 17

In tandem with a brand-new studio album slated to hit the streets this Autumn, Pixies - Black Francis/rhythm guitar & vocals, Joey Santiago/guitars, David Lovering/drums, and Paz Lenchantin/bass - will kick off their 2019-2020 World Tour on September 13 at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, UK arriving in Leeds four days later. Leg One will take the band to 33 cities in 16 countries across Europe.