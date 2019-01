Family Concert

Todmorden Town Hall on Saturday, January 19, 3.30pm

Todmorden Orchestra is joined by Tom Redmond, a BBC broadcaster and musician who presents sell-out family concerts for the Halle and the Royal Albert Hall. In this special one-off performance, chief adventurer Tom takes the audience on a musical journey meeting cowboys and can can dancers. Features music from The Greatest Showman, Bach, Bizet, Brahms and more. Todmorden Tourist Information or 01706 817333