Annual Hymn Sing

Central Methodist Church, Brighouse

Overgate Hospice Choir raised more than £18,000 in 2017 through its inspiring and much-anticipated concerts. The fund-raising continues on Saturday March 10 at 7.30pm with its 26th annual Hymn Sing and a celebration of the music of Ralph Vaughan Williams. The guest soprano will be Claire Strafford from north Yorkshire and the organist will be David Houlder from Leeds.

Tel: 01422 373252.