Roland’s back in musical groove after film acting

Roland Gift

Warehouse 23, Wakefield. December3

Roland Gift, one of modern music’s true torchbearers and the charismatic front man of the Fine Young Cannibals, is back in the pop arena. Gift’s distinguished career has expanded in recent, post-FYC years to include critically-lauded film acting and musical score work. A great voice never goes out of style, and Gift’s trademark vocal prowess is both timeless and strikingly ahead of his time. Gift is looking forward to his upcoming gigs and performing classic FYC tracks like She Drives Me Crazy.

Tickets can be bought from http://warehouse23.co.uk/events/ or 01924 200162