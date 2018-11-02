Scandomusic at its best

FRIGG (Finland)

Square Chapel Arts Centre, Thursday, November 8.

They were dazzling audiences at the Rainforest World Music Festival, Cambridge Folk Festival and many more and now Frigg, one of the leading acts on the Nordic music scene are heading to Square Chapel for what promises to be an unforgetable gig. Possibly the most exciting, uplifting and hip-twitching band in the Northern Hemisphere. Don’t miss this blizzard of jigs, reels, polskas, waltzes and bluegrass inventions. Scandomusic as good as it gets!

Tickets from 01422 349422