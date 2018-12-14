Something Good from Peter Noone and pals

Solid Silver Sixties Show

Victoria Theatre, Halifax March 26. (Tickets 01422 351158)

The most successful touring show with a multi-artist line-up in the world, the Solid Silver 60’s Show, has racked up and incredible, record-breaking 34 years, and returns to Halifax in March for what could be the last time ! Celebrating the original package shows of the 60s, where fans would see a raft of artists performing their hits on one incredible bill, the Solid Silver 60s Show has performed to over a million people since its first tour in 1985. It has put on stage together such luminaries as Bobby Vee, Billy J Kramer, Gerry and The Pacemakers, The Troggs, The Searchers, The Merseybeats, Del Shannon, Duane Eddy, and Brian Hyland. This tour offers the inimitable Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits, Brian Poole of The Tremeloes, Dave Berry, and Vanity Fare. Noone’s canon of hits include ‘I’m Into Something Good’, ‘No Milk Today’, ‘Kind of Hush’, and ‘My Sentimental Friend’. Having sold countless records worldwide, Noone has regularly toured on both sides of the Atlantic for several decades, having his first solo hit with the David Bowie-penned ‘Oh You Pretty Things’. As lead singer of beat group The Tremeloes, Brian Poole had an incredible number of hits that went on to become staples of the era, including their first chart entry ‘Twist and Shout’ which went on to sell over a million copies. One of the original teen idols, Dave Berry garnered attention for his unique live performances, appearing to the audience always hidden behind a prop. He’s remembered for notable songs including ‘Memphis, Tennessee’, ‘This Strange Effect’ and ‘The Crying Game’, voted by Time Out as one of the Top 50 Saddest Songs of All Time. Completing the line-up are Vanity Fare, who dominated the charts in 1970 with their track ‘Hitchin’ A Ride’ which sold over a million copies, as well as the Top 10 hit ‘Early In The Morning’.