Tribute to the King of Pop

The King of Pop

Victoria Theatre, Halifax , Sunday, July 29

This incredible production not only features Navi, the only MJ tribute ever to be chosen by Michael Jackson himself (to twice play at his birthday parties) but includes a special appearance by Jackson’s iconic female guitarist, Jennifer Batten. She performed with him on all three world tours, Bad, Dangerous and History. King of Pop features all of Jackson’s greatest hits including Beat It, Billie Jean, Smooth Criminal and Man in the Mirror plus classics from the Jackson Five

