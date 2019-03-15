We love them ... Yea! Yeah Yeah!

Bootleg Beatles

Victoria Theatre, Halifax on April 6.

The fantastic Bootleg Beatles have created a special segment in their new show to mark 50 years since the release of the iconic White Album which includes unforgettable tracks like Harrison’s While My Guitar Gently Weeps, the hard rocking Helter Skelter and Lennon’s Dear Prudence. The band - formed from the original cast of London’s West End hit show ‘Beatlemania’ - along with their renowned string and brass ensemble - visit 20 venues on the current tour including Halifax on April 6. Tickets are on sale from www.bootlegbeatles.com or 01422 351158