Thai chicken with asparagus

Whip this up in under 30 minutes and give your usual Thai green curry a boost by adding British asparagus towards the end.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15-20 minutes

You’ll need

For the rice

50g cashew nuts

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tsp turmeric

200g baby leaf spinach

500g cooked basmati rice (2 x 250g pouches) (or 250g raw rice if cooking from dried)

For the curry

1 tbsp vegetable oil

2 tbsp Thai green curry paste (or to taste)

500g chicken breast (about 4 small fillets), cut into bite sized pieces

400ml coconut milk

1 tbsp soy sauce

2 tsp fish sauce (optional)

1 bunch British asparagus, trimmed and cut into bite sized pieces

a small bunch coriander, leaves and stalks chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

What to do

lBegin with the rice. Add the cashew nuts to a deep saucepan and set over a medium-high heat to toast for couple of minutes. Tip into a bowl and set aside. Reduce the heat to a minimum and add the vegetable oil and onion and fry for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

lWhilst the onion is cooking, start the curry by adding the oil to a saucepan set over a high heat. Once hot, add the curry paste and stir, fry for a couple of minutes until fragrant then add the chicken and stir and fry for 5 minutes. Pour in the coconut milk, soy sauce and fish sauce (if using) and season with a little salt and pepper. Bring up to the boil, reduce the heat and allow to simmer for 10 minutes, adding the asparagus for the last 5 minutes of cooking.

lWhilst the curry is simmering, finish the rice. Add the turmeric to the onion, stirring well to mix, then add the spinach on top. Cover with a lid or piece of foil and allow the spinach to wilt for a few minutes. Tip in the cooked rice and cashew nuts and stir well over a low heat to warm through. Season with a little salt and pepper.

lStir the coriander through the curry just before serving. To serve, divide the rice between warm bowls and spoon the curry over the top.

Recipe courtesy of www.britishasparagus.com