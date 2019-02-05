Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage is heading for Halifax

One of the most popular films of all time is being brought to life on stage this spring.

The UK tour of Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage will be at the Victoria Theatre Halifax from Wednesday April 17 – Saturday April 20.

The story of Baby and Johnny, featuring the hit songs ‘Hungry Eyes’, ‘Hey! Baby’, ‘Do You Love Me?’ and the heart stopping ‘(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life’, returns to the stage, following two blockbuster West End runs, three hit UK tours, and multiple international productions.

Michael O’Reilly will star as Johnny Castle, one half of one of the best-loved duos in popular culture.

Michael is making his professional debut in the show after graduating in dance and musical theatre from Bird College, and is thrilled to be donning Johnny’s shades and leather jacket.

While training he performed as a dancer at The Classic BRIT Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards and appeared in Magic Mike Live on the Britain’s Got Talent 2018 final.

Kira Malou, will star as idealistic Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman.

Kira is a member of the Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage family already, having played the role of ‘Baby’ regularly during the 2016-17 UK tour, as well as being a member of the ensemble.

A previous winner of The Stage Scholarship, Kira has performed as a dancer with Ellie Goulding on Children in Need, and at the World Cup opening ceremony.

She has also just finished her first TV series playing the lead role of ‘Mimy’ in the new Disney series School Hacks.

Simone Covele will star as Penny Johnson. Since graduating in 2013, Simone has performed extensively in her home country of Australia, as well as internationally, and was a soloist at the world-famous Moulin Rouge in Paris.

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage originally opened at London’s Aldwych Theatre in 2006 with a record-breaking advance of £15 million, making it the fastest ever selling show in West End theatre history.

The production became the longest running show in the history of the Aldwych Theatre and played to over two million people during its triumphant five year run.

