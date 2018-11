Little Change

The Mission Cafe, Huddersfield on November 16/17. Doors 7pm

In their new show Little Change, Make, DO Theatre give a voice to the growing number of people living with homelessness in West Yorkshire. Using a mixture of poetry, verbatim storytelling and physical choreography, the ensemble presents us with a collage of real life experiences taken from interviews with the homeless community, and the people who support them. Tickets available at: buytickets.at/makedotheatre