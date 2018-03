‘Shakers’

Halifax Playhouse, March 24

Theatre company Bite My Thumb, now on a West Yorkshire tour with two popular John Godber plays, will bring ‘Shakers’ to Halifax Playhouse on Saturday, March 24 at 7.30pm.

Set in a trendy cocktail bar in the 1980s, it gives a wickedly funny glimpse of life beyond the plastic palms and pina coladas as seen through the eyes of four long-suffering waitresses - Carol, Adele, Niki and Mel.

Tel: 01422 365998.