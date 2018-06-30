Having a laugh and raising money for charity

Graham Whistler

The Calder, Brighouse. Sunday July 1 at 8pm

The Calder in Brighouse hosts a Charity Comedy Night on Sunday in aid of the Mental Health Charity, Mind. Comedian, Graham Whistler, is travelling from his home town in Bournemouth, specially to perform and help raise money. Tickets are free in advance from the pub and there will be an option to donate on the night. There will also be a raffle. The event comes as part of Deputy Manager, Ben Lonsdale’s, participation in the ‘Accelerator Programme’. This is a training course run by managing operator, Stonegate Pub Company, which includes a practical component organising and producing a fundraiser, for a chosen charity. The programme is designed to give employees the experience to bridge the gap between Deputy Manager and General Manager.

At 23, Ben is one of the youngest Deputy Managers to take part in the Accelerator Programme. July 1 is a doubly important day for Ben who also celebrates his first anniversary at the pub. “I can’t believe it had been a year already,” said Ben, “So much has happened since I started here. In the last 12 months, I’ve been promoted, I started the Accelerator Course and my beautiful little girl, Daisy, was born.”

“Being able to support a charity like Mind along the way, has just been an added bonus. I think everyone in the UK is touched by the issues surrounding mental health in one way or another and I am no different. It means a lot to me that I can support a charity so close to my heart.”

Mind is a UK based charity that aims to bring support and respect to people suffering from mental health problems, through raising awareness, promoting understanding and improving services. They are completely independent and rely on donations to continue the work they do, touching millions of lives every year.