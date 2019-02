One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest

Actors Workshop Theatre, Halifax from March 5-8

A large cast of both Studio Group and Workshop Youth Theatre actors make up the cast of a play (by Dale Wasserman) made famous on the big screen by Jack Nicholson. And it promises to be a humdinger. Robert Maycock is McMurphy and Giselle Herbert plays Nurse Ratched. The opening performance will be a benefit show for MIND charity.

Tickets: 01422 323688