Into the heart of a post war mining family

On Behalf of the People

Square Chapel arts centre, May 31.

Written by Ray Castleton, this powerful play reveals the struggle that affected millions from mining communities in the face of enormous political and social change following World War II, in a family drama filled with warmth, humour and realism.

Set in a Yorkshire mining town, it follows George Mason, his wife Connie, their son - returning solider Tom - and Tom’s fiancée Liz; from the immediate aftermath of the war to Coronation year, 1953. Tom Mason returns from the war to the arms of his grateful mother and fiancée – and to the bosom of the pit. George fights his own battles and an election. Connie mourns, loves and unites as Liz sees a new world brim-full of opportunity. In a new Britain, will their hopes and dreams be reconciled?Playwright Ray Castleton says: “On Behalf of the People is based on extensive research about the people who lived in mining communities just after the war and how the aftermath of the war and the massive change – the election of the post war Labour government, nationalisation, the new health service and the development of social housing – impacted on their lives. It was originally commissioned by the National Coal Mining Museum as part of its programme of activities marking 70 years since the nationalisation of the UK coal mining industry.

Last year it premiered to great acclaim at the National Coal Mining Museum and a short and highly successful run of community venues across Yorkshire and Derbyshire followed. The production now embarks on its first major tour, making 34 performances across 28 venues spanning regional theatres, community venues and ex-mining villages across Yorkshire, Derby and Derbyshire, and playing at the Buxton Festival Fringe and Greater Manchester Fringe.