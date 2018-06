It’s a Kind of S’MAJIC

The Parish Hall, Mytholmroyd June 15/16 at 7.15pm with a 2.15pm matinee on Saturday.

Mytholmroyd’s junior am-dram group, S’MAJIC presents a vibrant blend of songs, dances and comedy sketches in ‘It’s A Kind Of S’MAJIC’, a show guaranteed to get everyone’s toes tapping. From Queen to Mary Poppins, there’s a number for everyone performed by a cast of 23 young people.

Tickets via www.ticketsource.co.uk/st-michaels-amateurs-mytholmroyd