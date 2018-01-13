Life after death

Entertaining Angels

Halifax Playhouse, Jan 16-20 (7.30pm plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm).

As a clergy wife Grace spent a lifetime on best behaviour. Now, following the death of her husband Bardolph, she feels able to do and say exactly what she pleases. But the return of her eccentric missionary sister, Ruth, together with some disturbing revelations force Grace to confront the truth of her marriage. Ged Marescaux directs Richard Everett’s sharp-edged comedy with an experienced cast, marking the start of Halifax Thespian’s 90th anniversary year. Tickets from 01422 365998.