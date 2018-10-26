Panto time - yes it is!

Victoria Theatre, halifax from December 13 to January 5

The nights are drawing in, the central heating is on and the woolly ear muffs are coming out. And that can mean only one thing….panto season is almost upon us!

The Victoria Theatre is excited for this year’s spectacular festive offering – Snow White.

It sees Halifax comedian, actor and panto legend Neil Hurst celebrating his tenth year at The Victoria Theatre this time playing .

“I cannot believe it has been ten years,” says Neil who this time dresses up as Jingles the Jester.

“I have loved every minute of it and have played all the well-known comic panto characters. I should try and work out how many times I have been soaked – I think it must be about 500 at least!”

This year Neil will be working alongside Jolyon Dixon as Dame Dolly Mixture, Felicity Skiera as the Wicked Queen, Jess Pritchard as Snow White and Sam Willison as Prince Michael. Felicity says: “I have appeared at The Victoria Theatre as Principal Boy a few times but this year is the first time I get to be the baddie and I am so excited.

“I had a great time at the photo shoot, pretending to be evil and the costume is just amazing. I may not give it back but don’t tell anyone!

“I really cannot wait to get started. The only thing that I am worried about is trying to keep a straight face when sharing a stage with Neil as he always makes me laugh!”

Once again the show will be directed by Robert Marsden and choreographed by Laura Ann Smith.

Robert says: “I am delighted to be working with such a great cast. Last year’s Aladdin was a huge success and I am confident we are going to have another great season with Snow White this year.”

Purchase tickets online, https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/snow-white or by calling the Box Office on 01422 351158.