Smack That

Square Chapel arts centre, May 31 at 7.30pm (01422 349422)

Audiences are invited to meet Beverly at her party. Like most parties there’ll be fun and games, drinks, shared conversations and energetic dancing. But at Beverly’s party there will also be genuine heartbreaking moments as she bravely gives a raw and honest account of surviving an abusive relationship in choreographer and theatre maker Rhiannon Faith’s Smack That (a conversation).