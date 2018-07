Rhod Gilbert - The Book of John (01422 351158)

Victoria Theatre, March 1

Following a six-year break from stand-up the multi-award-winning comedian is back with a brand new live show. As one of the UK’s leading stand-up comedy talents, he has enjoyed many successful years as a star of television and radio and has amassed eight series of his hugely popular ‘Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience’. ‘The Book of John’ is raw, personal and brutally honest; no more lies, no more nonsense.