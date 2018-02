The Circus of Horrors

Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Friday, March 2 at 7.30pm

It takes an amazing amalgamation of bizarre and fantastic acts to be part of this spectacular circus. And all of them are woven into a sensational shock/horror story. Finalists in Britain’s Got Talent this show plays to a chiefly original soundscape and is performed with a forked tongue very firmly in either cheek. Just be careful you don’t die laughing!

Tickets 01422 351158