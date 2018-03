‘Sunshine on Leith’

West Yorkshire Playhouse, Leeds

Rehearsals for the life-affirming, foot-stomping musical ‘Sunshine on Leith’ are underway as the energetic cast bring to life the music of Scottish favourites The Proclaimers. Opening in Leeds on April 20 ahead of a UK tour, ‘Sunshine on Leith’ tells the story of fellow servicemen Davy (Steven Miller) and Ally (Paul-James Corrigan) as they return home from war overseas.

Tel: 0113 213 7700.