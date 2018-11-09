Smash hit film gets musical treatment

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Halifax Playhouse from November 13-17

Halifax Light Opera Society has something in common with film stars Michael Caine and Steve Martin. They are all ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’ for that’s the show the society stages at the Halifax Playhouse next week.

It is the musical version of the popular film comedy starring Caine and Martin, but not a lot of people know that was a remake of a 1964 film ‘Bedtime Story’ starring David Niven and Marlon Brando. The show is a saucy, hilarious romp set on the French Riviera, so it’s sure to provide plenty of sunny smiles and laughter during November in Halifax. The musical features a jazzy score by David Yazbek, who also wrote the score for the musical version of ‘The Full Monty’, and was nominated for 11 Tony Awards. It premiered on Broadway in 2005 and ran for 626 performances. The original UK production opened at the Savoy Theatre, London, on April 2, 2014 starring Robert Lindsay and Rufus Hound and ran for almost 12 months. Other notable performers who have played roles in the show include Jonathan Pryce, Samantha Bond, Bonnie Langford and Gary Wilmot. Playing the Caine and Martin roles are Kevin Davies and Chris Stott. The show runs at the Halifax Playhouse from November 13 – 17 including a Saturday matinee.

Tickets from the Theatre box office on 01422 365998.

Bullish

Square Chapel, Thursday, November 15

From the makers of the smash hit Joan (Off West End and Stage award winner), Milk Theatre presnts Bullish. This is a new mythical play with songs, negotiating ancient and new territories in trans-masculine gender and identity. This show drops the proverbial bull into a china shop and hopes it breaks everything.

Tickts from the Square Chapel box office 01422 349422 or squarechapel.co.uk