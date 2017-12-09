Stand-up and raise funds for homeless charity ...

Charity Comedy Night

North’s, Brighouse, December 14

Local Comedians, Howard Walker, Max Wall and Theatre and Comedy Company Foot of the Barrel have joined to create a top night of comedy in Brighouse to raise funds for a charity that helps the homeless.

The Huddersfield Change Project is a team of dedicated volunteers providing support to the most vulnerable in the community.

Working with three local hostels and care centres, they reach out to those on the streets.

The comedy event came from an idea conceived by Lindsay Davies who works for a Lancashire-based charity The Homeless Support Project.

Recently one of the project’s service users died of pneumonia on the streets and the charity is now running low on donations for food, sleeping bags etc. Lindsay arranged a comedy night in her local area, Leigh on December 14 last year to raise money, but she knew this was not just a problem in her area but one affecting the whole country.

Said Lindsay: “One post on a forum has escalated into a national movement in the comedy scene. I’ve contacted many promoters from some major clubs in the country who are willing to get involved.”

Foot of the Barrel have held several successful comedy events at North’s over the last few months with acts including Paul Sinha, from ITV’s The Chase, Shazia Mirza recently of Celebrity Bear Gryll’s Island and Mock The Week’s Gary Delaney. Standing up with Max Wall will be Tom King, Howard Walker, Rivka Uttley, Helen Keeler and headliner Anthony J. Brown who is being sponsored by the cast of this year’s Brighouse pantomime Sleeping Beauty.

The aim is that organisers choose their local homeless charity or soup kitchen and donate the proceeds of their comedy night. So far more than 25 events have been organised nationwide.

Doors for the Brighouse event open at 7pm. Tickets are £10 and all audience members are encouraged to bring along an item of warm clothing to donate. For further information call 0333 8000 771 or visit www.footofthebarrel.co.uk All proceeds from the night will be given to the Huddersfield Change Project.