This is one piece of theatre you’ll not forget in a hurry

The Nature of Forgetting

West Yorkshire Playhouse

Following a highly successful run at Edinburgh Fringe 2017, Theatre Re’s The Nature of Forgetting now launches an exciting international tour, opening at the West Yorkshire Playhouse in Leeds (March 6-9) .

It is a powerful, explosive and joyous piece about what is left when memory and recollection are gone.

Tom has just turned 55. As he dresses for his birthday party, tangled threads of disappearing memories spark him into life, unravelling as a tale of friendship, love and guilt.

This ambitious project with actors, mimes and musicians has been created in collaboration with UCL Neuroscience Professor Kate Jeffery and inspired by interviews and workshops with organisations such as the Alzheimer’s Society.

While the medium of performance may be an unusual resource for the transmission of science, it shines a light on issues around memory that offers a new perspective.

Director Guillaume Pigé says: “The responses that we have received so far have been extremely stimulating, inspiring and incredibly humbling.

“The journey of Tom and his family seems to be resonating with audiences in a deep and intuitive way, regardless of whether or not they are or have been affected by ‘forgetting’.

“The coming months will be crucial for us as a company as we are about to share our work with more people than ever before in the UK and abroad, and we could not be more excited,” he adds.

The development process for The Nature of Forgetting lasted for 16 months, funded by Arts Council England.

The piece is co-commissioned by the London International Mime Festival, The Point and South Hill Park.

Established in 2009, Theatre Re is a London-based international ensemble creating thought-provoking, tangible and poignant work.

Its shows examine fragile human conditions, in a compelling, physical style embracing mime, theatre and live music. Suitable for those who are over eight years old.

lGo to the box office on https://www.wyp.org.uk/events/the-nature-of-forgetting/ for tickets or call 0113 213 7700