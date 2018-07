Jon Richardson’s Old Man Tour2018

Todmorden Hippodrome, July 11

The British Comedy Award nominee and star of Live At The Apollo and 8 Out Of 10 Cats is on the latest leg of his tour complaining about the state of the world and offering no solutions. He is now a husband and father, he’s seen the UK vote for Brexit and watched the rise of Donald Trump, which leaves him asking ... Why does it seem that no one else alive can correctly load a dishwasher? Proceeds donated to Todmorden Food Drop In.