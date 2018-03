Gypsy

Halifax Playhouse, April 3 to 7.

With music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim this story is loosely based on the 1957 memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee and her “ultimate showbusiness mother” Rose. This will be the first time Gypsy has been performed in West Yorkshire following a successful run on the West End. Starring as Rose is Rebecca Cawthra who will be joined by own dog Erik playing Chowsie. See next week and online for full story. Tickets 01422 365998.