What a coup! Britain’s Got Talent stars head for Halifax Comedy Fest

Stars of Britain’s Got Talent play Halifax Comedy Festival

Victoria Theatre, October 22

Fans of live comedy are in for a real treat when the stars of Britain’s Got Talent arrive in town as part of the week long Halifax Comedy Festival.

This spectacular night of hilarity will feature the 2018 winner Lee Ridley and finalist Robert White.

They will be joined on stage by runner-up Mandy Muden, 2017’s amazing finalist Daliso Chaponda and the show will be compered by the hilarious Tony Vino.

Lee Ridley, originally from Consett, County Durham, and known onstage as Lost Voice Guy is the first stand-up comedian to use a communication aid.

He may not be able to talk but he definitely has something to say, and his comedy will leave you speechless - just like it did millions of television viewers earlier this year.

He won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2014 and recently took a starring role in Radio 4 sitcom Ability, which he co-wrote with Sony-nominated writer and comedian Katherine Jakeways.

His decision to perform standup apparently came after a Ross Noble gig when Lee challenged him on the quality of his Stephen Hawking impersonation and claimed he could do far better himself.

Runner-up Robert White who is 41 and from West Sussex first came onto the stand-up scene as a finalist in the prestigious Hackney Empire competition.

He has gone from strength to strength, and in 2010 won the Malcolm Hardee main award at the Edinburgh Festival.

He now is a sought after act who regularly performs in clubs, theatres and festivals around the UK and sometimes abroad.

He is a versatile performer who does both musical comedy and straight stand-up, as well as having written for other comedians and TV panel shows.

Mandy Muden is a London-based comedian and magician.

She’s a member of the Inner Magic Circle who was awarded the Magic Circle Carlton Award for Comedy in Magic.

She wowed the judges and audience as a contestant on Britain’s Got Talent this year where she reached the live semi-finals.

Daliso Chaponda was a finalist in the 2017 series of Britain’s Got Talent and this will be his third time at the Halifax Comedy Festival.

Chaponda was born in Zambia in 1979.

His parents were from Malawi, but had fled the country.

His father George Chaponda worked as a lawyer for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, so the family lived in various countries including Thailand, Australia and Switzerland.

He began his comedy career in Canada with the acclaimed one man show ‘Feed This Black Man’.

Following this, he began honing his craft in comedy clubs across the country.

He has been a regular fixture at the Melbourne, Edinburgh, Singapore, Cape Town, and Montreal Festivals.

The evening will be compered by the entertaining and extremely funny Tony Vino who has been touring the comedy scene since early 2005 performing across the UK and internationally.

Tony, who was born in Malaga and raised in Preston, is a familiar face to the Halifax Comedy Festival and has enjoyed recognition as a comedian, and notably, comedy compere.

lWhat are bound to be very sought after tickets are on sale from the box office on 01422 351158 orby going online to www.victoriatheatre.co.uk