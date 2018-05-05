Win family circus tickets in our brilliant competition

Moscow State Circus

Savile Park, Halifax from May 23-28

Moscow State Circus'Photo by Paul Barker

The world’s “most famous circus” brings its greatest production Gostinitsa - a show that promises spectacle and nerve-tingling, edge of your seat thrills - to Halifax later this month.

The Circus and its performers have been meticulously planning this event for two years.

Historically, Soviet circuses were different from their Western counterparts.

Their acts were more focused on Eastern European culture, and tended to hold more narrative and be more dance oriented than their bespangled, action-packed contemporaries.

This narrative style has recently become more popular with shows worldwide, the greatest examples being Cirque Dreams and Cirque Du Soleil.

