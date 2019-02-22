X Factor Same puts bite on Vampire role

Vampires Rock Ghost Train

Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Thursday, March 7

X-Factor winner Sam Bailey is about to get her teeth into a real Rocker of a show when she plays the Vampire Queen in hit touring musical Vampires Rock Ghost Train. Sam is joined by show creator Steve Steinman, plus a cast of dancers, singers and musicians. Over fifteen years Vampires Rock has played to more than a million people worldwide. Over 25 years ago Steve Steinman shot to fame on the hit TV show Stars In Their Eyes as Matthew Kelly announced “Steve Steinman is Meat Loaf!”. Since his appearance Steve has extended that one night into a full-blown career and is one of the most successful contestants the show produced. For the past 20 years Steve has continuously performed in his own right in over 100 shows a year and is well known in the industry for being one of the most hard-working entertainers there is. In 2005 he embarked on his first Vampires Rock arena tour, performing in Sheffield, Nottingham and Manchester, with great success. He re-toured the arenas the following year, but his performance at the London Palladium in his hit show The Meat Loaf Story will always be one of Steve’s fondest memories. Twenty-two years after Steve walked through the smoky doors of Stars in Their Eyes, Sam stepped onto the X Factor final stage with stars in her eyes and emerged victorious. Sam has gone on to play roles in UK touring musicals including Mamma Morton (Chicago), and more recently Betty Simpson in Kay Mellor’s Fat Friends the Musical. She has also had a UK number one album and a UK tour in her own right. The show features some of the most iconic rock songs ever including, a duet between Steve and Sam of Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Changes’.

lSee next week for a Q&A with Steve and Sam.

