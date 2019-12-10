11 festive pictures from Mytholmroyd church's Christmas Tree Festival
The wonderful scent of Christmas trees filled St Michael’s Church in Mytholmroyd for the annual festival at the weekend.
A number of beautifully decorated trees were available for visitors to see throughout the weekend as the countdown to Christmas well and truly begins. The trees were decorated by church groups, local businesses, local groups and schools. The festival will be back for its second weekend this week. The festival at the Mytholmroyd church will run over December 14 and 15, open 10am-4pm on Saturdays and 1pm-4pm on Sundays.
1. Tree Festival
Serving refreshments, Vivienne Rhodes, left, and Maureen Mitchell.