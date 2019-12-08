Bring in 2020 at these Calderdale venues this New Years Eve

Bring in 2020 at these Calderdale venues this New Year’s Eve

The end of 2019 is fast approaching and venues across Calderdale are gearing up to enter a new decade in style.

Whether it’s a pantomime, family friendly rave or an evening of food and drink there is something for everyone on New Year’s Eve. We’ve collected 12 of the best events that are taking place across Calderdale where you can celebrate on New Year’s Eve and bring in 2020. For more of our picture galleries click here to see famous faces that have performed in Halifax over the years, here for pictures from a night out back in the early 2010s and click here the 10 best bars and clubs in and around Halifax according to TripAdvisor.

1. Comedy Club at The Piece Hall, Halifax

The Piece Hall is hosting a number of events on New Years Eve. There will be a Comedy Club in the Salon Perdu at 7pm which will feature a stellar line up of four of the very best stand-up comedians from the UK circuit.
2. 70s & 80s Skool Disco Party at Venue 73, Brighouse

The clocks are turning back at Venue 73 in Brighouse with a 70s & 80s Skool Disco Party. Funk band Groovemental will be playing retro hits that are sure to fill the dance floor to bring in 2020.
3. Berliner Philharmoniker Live at Hebden Bridge Picture House

At Hebden Bridge Picture House there will be a showing of Berliner Philharmoniker Live: New Years Eve Concert. The concert will be onducted by Kirill Petrenko with soprano Diana Damrau and start at 4pm.
4. Mini Rave at The Piece Hall, Halifax

Calderdale youngsters will be able to kick off their new year celebrations at the Piece Hall's Mini Rave with BoomChikkaBoom. There will be snow and bubble machines, parachute fun, dance battles, photo booth and more.
